Bar JZ Ranches 72nd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 16, 2021

Location: at the Bar JZ South Ranch Sale Barn

Auctioneer: Sonny Booth

Averages:

58 Polled Hereford Bull – $4,340

51 Limousin and Lim-Flex Bulls – $4,287

The Zilverberg Family of Bar JZ Ranches hosted their 72nd annual production sale in their newly renovated south ranch sale barn. This barn was built in 1970 by John Zilverberg, his son Don and an employee. Don missed the first sale in the new barn as he had to report for active duty in the U.S. Army. Originally the barn had a sale ring and bleachers. Production sales were held there from 1970 until 1993. From 1994 until 2008 sales were held at the Highmore Auction Barn. From 2009 until 2020 sales were held at the Thomas Ranch Sale Facility. Life came full circle this year when the Zilverbergs once again hosted their production sale at home in the sale barn built over 50 years ago.

Hereford Bulls Sale Highlights

Lot 19, $11,750, Bar JZ Fanfare 153H. A homozygous polled 3/16/20 son of Innisfail WHR X651/723 4013 ET and out of a Frenzen Bar JZ Bruiser daughter to Robert Rhyne of North Carolina.

Lot 23, $8,250, Bar JZ Maverick 165H. A homozygous polled 3/18/20 son of Bar JZ Buccaneer and out of a NJW Homegrown 8Y daughter to Chris Luithle of North Dakota.

Lot 10, $7,500, Bar JZ Broadside 125H. A homozygous polled 3/8/20 son of Churchill Broadway and out of a Mohican Excede Z426 daughter, to Schroeder Brothers, Nebraska.

Lot 16, $7,000, Bar JZ Backstop 144H. A homozygous polled 3/14/20 son of Frenzen Bar JZ Bruiser and out of an R Independence daughter to Rausch Herefords, South Dakota.

Limousin Bulls Sale Highlights

Lot 110, $9,750, Bar JZ Fortune 140H. A homozygous polled, homozygous black, 70 percent LimFlex 3/12/20 son of COLE Fortune and out of a MAGS Aviator daughter, to Kleinschmidt Ranch, South Dakota.

Lot 122, $6,500, Bar JZ Sure Shot 176H. A homozygous polled, homozygous black, 33 percent LimFlex 3/20/20 son of Mogck Sure Shot and out of a LVLS Optimizer daughter, to Kleinschmidt Ranch, South Dakota.

Lot 113, $6,000, Bar JZ Durham 149H. A homozygous polled, homozygous black, 50 percent LimFlex 3/15/20 son of DANH Durham and out of a Bar JZ Magistrate daughter, to Gangle Farm, South Dakota.

Lot 115, $6,000, Bar JZ Creed 155H. A homozygous polled, homozygous black, 47 percent LimFlex 3/17/20 son of CJSL Creed and out of a LVLS Optimizer daughter, to Kleinschmidt Ranch, South Dakota.

Big crowd on the seats to view the nice set of bulls.

