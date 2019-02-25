Barenthsen / Bullinger Red Angus 19th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: 2019-02-21

Location: at the ranch, Powers Lake, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

What a nice day in Powers Lake, North Dakota for the 19th annual Barenthsen – Bullinger Production Sale. There was a big crowd on hand to view this nice set of Red Angus bulls & females.

Averages

80 Bulls – $5397.00

10 Bred Heifers – $2780.00

26 Open Heifer calves – $2194.00

Sale Highlights

Lot 30 at $19,500 BB OUTLAW 7103 Dob 3-13-2017 Reg 3738245 LSF SRR Jombo 3104A x Bull MS Jessica 9254

sold to John Berg – Lazy D Ranch Williston, ND.

Lot 36 at $15,000 BB DAKOTA 7151 Dob 3-15-2017 Reg 3738265 VGW Cinch 503 x BB MS Dyna 5213

sold to Lealand Red Angus Sidney, MT.

Lot 11 at $13,000 BAR JUMBO 7047 Dob 3-6-2017 reg 3738569 LSF SRR Jumbo 3104A x BAR M MS King 2012

sold to Dave Baumen Linton, ND.

Lot 24 at $10.500 BAR M EXCEL 7092 Dob 3-12-2017 Reg 3738615 LSF SRR Jumbo 3104A x Bar M Ms Rosewyn 3061

sold to Tim Dwyer Sidney, MT.

Lot 8 at 10,000 BR ADVANCE 7034 Dob 3-4-2017 Reg 3738183 Bar M Sun King 5045 x BB Jessica 3340

sold to Tim Dwyer Sidney, MT.

Top selling Bred Heifers

Lot 83 at $3500.00 BB DIRECT DESIGN 7308, sold to Leland Red Angus Sidney, MT.

92 at $3500.00 BB MS MINAVERA 6302, sold to Sandhill Red Angus Froid, MT.

Top selling Yearling Heifer

Lot 106 at 7250.00 BAR MS HIGHIGHT 7167, sold to David & Mary Beth Calgary, AB.