Barenthsen / Bullinger Red Angus 19th Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 21, 2018

Location: At the Ranch Powers Lake, North Dakota

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

80 Bulls – $5,397

10 Bred Heifers – $2,780

26 Open Heifer calves – $2,194

What a nice day in Powers Lake, North Dakota, for the 19th annual Barenthsen – Bullinger Production Sale. There was a big crowd on hand to view this nice set of Red Angus Bulls and females.

• Lot 30 at $19,500, BB OUTLAW 7103 Dob 3-13-2017, Reg 3738245 LSF SRR Jombo 3104A x Bull MS Jessica 9254, sold to John Berg – Lazy D Ranch Williston, North Dakota.

• Lot 36 at $15,000 BB DAKOTA 7151, Dob 3-15-2017, Reg 3738265 VGW Cinch 503 x BB MS Dyna 5213, sold to Leland Red Angus, Sidney, Montana.

• Lot 11 at $13,000, BAR JUMBO 7047, Dob 3-6-2017 Reg 3738569 LSF SRR Jumbo 3104A x BAR M MS King 2012, sold to Dave Baumen, Linton, North Dakota.

• Lot 24 at $10,500 BAR M EXCEL 7092, Dob 3-12-2017 Reg 3738615 LSF SRR Jumbo 3104A x Bar M Ms Rosewyn 3061, sold to Tim Dwyer Sidney, Montana.

• Lot 8 at $10,000, BR ADVANCE 7034, Dob 3-4-2017 Reg 3738183 Bar M Sun King 5045 x BB Jessica 3340, sold to Tim Dwyer.

Top selling Bred Heifers

• Lot 83 at $3,500 BB DIRECT DESIGN 7308, sold to Leland Red Angus

• Lot 92 at $3,500 BB MS MINAVERA 6302 sold to Sandhill Red Angus Froid, Montana.

Top selling Yearling Heifer

• Lot 106 at 7250 BAR MS HIGHIGHT 7167, sold to David and Mary Beth Siddal, Calgary, AB