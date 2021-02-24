Barenthsen-Bullinger Red Angus 22nd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 17, 2021

Location: at the ranch northeast of Powers Lake, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

89 Red Angus Yearling Bulls – $5,705

26 Red Angus reg. Open Heifers – $1,835

A large crowd gathered at this ranch near the Canadian border for the Barenthsen-Bullinger Red Angus Sale. This Red Angus herd is owned by Mark and Kathy Barenthsen and Jeremy and Jessica Bullinger. Hard work and customer satisfaction has never gone out of style at this ranch.

Since I hadn’t been at this sale for a few years, I want to say, I was extremely impressed with the genetic advancements and overall quality and look of the cattle.

The catalog has complete information on each bull, and this herd has been around long enough to show their own proven genetics. This was a very fast-moving auction, and cattlemen bid very aggressively.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 1: $ 19,000 to Lazy D Red Angus, Williston, North Dakota – RREDS Pathfinder F811 x PIE The Cowboy Kind 343

Lot 3: $ 15,000 to Wassum Red Angus, Halliday, North Dakota – VGW Cinch 503 x 5L Ridin Red 196-334V

Lot 4: $ 14,000 to Ressler Land and Cattle, Cooperstown, North Dakota – Kuhns Prestigious E016 x PIE Code Red 199

Lot 7: $ 14,000 to Wayne Vance, Ray, North Dakota – CRUMP Mission Statement 6187 x Larson Sun King 016

Lot 9: $ 13,000 to Richard Jore, Watford City, North Dakota – RREDS Seneca F841 x BB Direct Design 4161

Bryan and Larry Ressler of Ressler Land and Cattle, Cooperstown, North Dakota, bought Lot 4.

