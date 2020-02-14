Sale Report: Barstow Angus Ranch

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Feb. 6, 2020

Location: Springview, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

87 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,293

22 Yearling Angus Heifers – $1,718

Top Bulls:

Lot 2 at $38,000 was Barstow Powerpoint G24, DOB: 2/4/19; Sired by S Powerpoint WS 5503; MGS: Kramers Apollo 317. He sold to Frey Angus Ranch of Grandville, ND and Krebs Ranch of Gordon, NE.

Lot 38 at $11,500 was Barstow Detail G78, DOB: 2/12/19; Sired by Koupals B&B Detail 7070; MGS: Connealy Final Product. He sold to Cover Ranches of Ashby, NE.

Lot 12 at $10,000 was Barstow Detail G15, DOB: 1/31/19; Sired by Koupals B&B Detail 7070; MGS: WR Rocky 2339. He sold to Jeff Allward of Dickens, NE.

Lot 5 at $9,000 was Barstow Bomber G325, DOB: 1/13/19; Sired by Casino Bomber N33; MGS: Barstow Final Angus Z73. He sold to Graff Ranch of Ainsworth, NE.