Bata Brothers and Bell Simmental’s Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2021

Location: Rugby Livestock, Rugby, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

76 Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $4,257

11 Registered Bred Heifers $2,759

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 12 $11,000 BBS Zumbro H95; a 4/4/20 son of Springcreek Grand Slam to Triple H Simmental; Hannaford, ND.

Lot 21 $10,000 BBS Clearwater H81; a 4/1/20 son of DKSR Prowler F106 to Koepplin Black Simmental; Elgin, ND.

Lot 22 $8,000 BBS Granite H82; a 4/1/20 son of DKSR Prowler F106 to Loren Sorenson; Grenora, ND.

Lot 51 $7,750 Bell Colorado H5; a 2/21/20 son of Colorado Bridle Bit E752 to Chris Fettig; Tappan, ND.

Lot 54 $6,750 Bell MRL H73; a 3/13/20 son of MRL 61F to Rick Sorenson; Willistion, ND.