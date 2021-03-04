Bata Brothers and Bell Simmental’s Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2021
Location: Rugby Livestock, Rugby, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
76 Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $4,257
11 Registered Bred Heifers $2,759
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 12 $11,000 BBS Zumbro H95; a 4/4/20 son of Springcreek Grand Slam to Triple H Simmental; Hannaford, ND.
Lot 21 $10,000 BBS Clearwater H81; a 4/1/20 son of DKSR Prowler F106 to Koepplin Black Simmental; Elgin, ND.
Lot 22 $8,000 BBS Granite H82; a 4/1/20 son of DKSR Prowler F106 to Loren Sorenson; Grenora, ND.
Lot 51 $7,750 Bell Colorado H5; a 2/21/20 son of Colorado Bridle Bit E752 to Chris Fettig; Tappan, ND.
Lot 54 $6,750 Bell MRL H73; a 3/13/20 son of MRL 61F to Rick Sorenson; Willistion, ND.
