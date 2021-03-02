Benda Simmental Ranch Annual Production Sale
Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2021
Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange
Auctioneer: Justin Tupper
Averages:
55 Yearling Bulls – $4,922
Comments
The Benda family brought an exceptional set of bulls to town on a cold day. Things sure heated up inside, with a wonderful meal and lots of bidding. The Bendas believe in a set of bulls raised on mama’s milk and NO CREEP feed, with the commercial operation in mind, their customers really appreciate the longevity.
High selling bull was lot 4 for $9,000 to Dale Miles Montrose, SD.
Lot 3 brought $8,500 and went to Tom Gorzalka Clearmont, WY.
Lot 12 rang the bell at $7,750 from Greg Weflaufer Winfred, SD.
Lot 6 came in at $7,500 with Nick Strand as the buyer from Platte, SD.
Lot 27 also brought $7,500 from Greg Weflauer Winfred, SD.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User