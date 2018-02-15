Benda Simmental Ranch Bull Sale

Date: Monday, February 12, 2018

Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange, Kimball, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages: 56 yearling bulls averaged $4,859

There was a large crowd of buyers in the seats at Kimball Livestock Exchange for the Benda Simmental Ranch annual production sale. Bull buyers from Wyoming, South Dakota, and all across the world wide web were active with DV Auctions providing real-time and proxy bidding. Auctioneer, Justin Tupper, kept the sale rolling as he sold all the bulls the Benda's brought to town in less than 90 minutes.

The top selling bull was Lot #9, a 2017 March calf that sported an adjusted 205-day weight of 900#. He was purchased through DV Auctions for the selling price of $8,750. Other top selling bulls were Lot #28 also purchased through DV Auctions and Lot #44 purchased by John Hansen of Gregory, South Dakota, both of which brought $8,000.

The volume buyers were Jim and Wendy Hoing of Kimball, South Dakota, who purchased Lots 35, 37, 49, & 56, with many buyers purchasing two or more bulls.

Once again the Bendas hosted a great sale.