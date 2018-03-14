Bieber Red Angus “Bieber Fever XIV”

Date of Sale: March 11, 2018

Location: Sale held at the ranch, west of Leola, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar and Mark Hove

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Chris Effling

Averages:

288 Red Angus bulls – $5,262

Excellent day for Craig and Peggy, and Ron and Lois Bieber on their spring bull sale. There was a big crowd of buyers on hand to sort through the bulls and give the Biebers a very successful sale. Bieber Red Angus is known for producing top quality Red Angus cattle that work for the purebred breeder as well as commercial cattlemen.

There were several herd sire prospects at the top price range, but also plenty of bulls selling in prices to fit all bull buying budgets. Again the hospitality was great and the steaks and refreshments after the sale are always worth staying for.

The top selling bull of the day was lot 2, Bieber Spartacus E573, a March, 2017 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 with EPDs of: CED 5 BW -2.7 WW 70 YW 124 Milk 18 selling to ST Genetics, Navesota, Texas, for $50,000.

Lot 54, Bieber CL Stockman E119, a Jan, 2017, son of PIE Stockman 4151, weaning ratio of 108, yearling ratio of 112, a calving ease bull with CED of 9 sold to Millsprings Ranch, Scheller, Illinois, at $25,000.

Lot 7, Bieber CL Stockman E116, another Jan. 2017, son of PIE Stockman sold to Bullis Creek Ranch, Wood Lake, Nebraska, for $19,000.

Lot 3, Bieber Spartacus E294, a Feb. 2017, son of Bieber Spartacus A193 to Cooksley Ranch, Anselmo, Nebraska, and Scott Reynolds, Berwyn, Nebraska, for $17,000.

Lot 25, Bieber Hard Drive E586, a March, 2017, son of Bieber Hard Drive Y120 sold to Spur Ranch, Oklahoma, Boot Jack Ranch, Montana, 3J Farms, Oklahoma, and Wayfare Angus, California, for $16,000.

Lot 1, Bieber Spartacus E254, a Feb. 2017, son of Bieber Spartacus sold to Cooksley Ranch, and Scott Reynolds, Berwyn, Nebraska, for $15,000.

Lot 47, Bieber Stockman E113, a Jan. 2017, son of PIE Stockman sold to Hansmeier & Sons, Inc., Bristol, South Dakota at $15,000.