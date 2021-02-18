Booth’s Cherry Creek Ranch Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Veteran, WY

Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemus

Averages:

105 — 18 Month Old Angus Bulls – $5,986

10 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,375

11 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,068

Booth’s Cherry Creek Angus held their 48th “Progress Through Performance” Bull sale at the ranch on a brisk winter day. Buyers crowded into the heated sale facility at the ranch and eagerly bid on and purchased a great set of Angus bulls.

Sale highlights include:

Lot 8, Cherry Creek Timberline G313 S, a 9/19 son of WXW Timberline W287 x PA Safeguard 021 selling to Baldridge Performance Angus, North Platte, NE for $98,000.

Lot 15, Cherry Crk Assertive G205 S, 8/19 son of KCF Bennet Assertive x Basin Payweight 1682 to Double R.L. Bar Cattle Co., Ridgeway, CO for $19,000.

Lot 2, Cherry Crk Logo G140M, 8/2019 son of Sitz Logo 12964 x Cherry Crk Prophet C150M to Bartels Angus, Riverton, NE for $16,500.

Lot 44, Cherry Crk Patriarch G225 S, 8/19 son of Tehama Patriarch 28 x VDAR Discover 2240 to Joe Jankin, Shawnee, WY for $9,000.

Lot 42, Cherry Crk Logo G158 M, 8/19 son of Sitz Logo 12964 x HA Program 5652 to Joe Rankin, Shawnee, WY for $8,250.

Lot 16, Cherry Crk Enhance G315 S, 9/19 son of SyndGen Enhance x VDAR Reserve 1111 to Rod Nelson, Lusk, WY for $8,000.