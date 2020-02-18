Every year Booth Cherry Creek Ranch selects a Customer of the Year. For 2020, Riesland/Phillips Ranch was the recipient. Pictured are Jerry Phillips with Robin & John Reisland, longtime Booth Cherry Creek bull buyers.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Veteran, WY

Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemis

Averages: 113 Bulls – $4,885

Shawn and Diane Booth and family held their 47th Annual Booth’s Cherry Creek Ranch “Progress Through Performance Bull Sale” at the ranch on Feb. 13. There was a very nice crowd of buyers on hand for the sale to evaluate and purchase these fall and spring yearling Angus bulls. There was also a handful of SimAngus, Red Angus and Charolais bulls in the sale offering.

The older bulls had been fed and PAP tested at 8200 feet elevation with over 70 percent scoring 45 or under.

Some sale highlights include, lot 12, Cherry Creek Powerpoint F301S, a 9/18 son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 with epds of CED 12 BW -0.3 WW 69 YW 126 Milk 32 $B 143 selling to Dupong Willow Creek Ranch, ND for $10,250.

Lot 1, Cherry Creek Epic F195S, an 8/18 son of 3F Epic 4631 with epds of CED 8 BW 0.4 WW 80 YW 142 Milk 21 $B 121 and a PAP of 34 selling to Craig O’Kief, Nebraska, for $10,000.

Lot 94, Cherry Creek Payweight F391S, a 9/18 son of Cherry Creek Payweight C133M with epds of CED 6 BW 2.3 WW 73 YW 124 $B 168 and PAP of 34 selling to TJ Hodge, WY for $8,750.