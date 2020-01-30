Cutter Ouradnik, Amidon, ND with Skeeter and Steve Brooks. Cutter purchased a proven Connealy Right Answer daughter at the Brooks sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 23, 2019

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

29 Registered Bred Heifers – $1,845

90 Registered Bred Cows – $2,328

3 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,700

11 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,686

The cows in Brooks Chalky Butte Angus cow herd reduction sale were the 2013 and 2012 born females. Many of the top selling bulls in the Brooks Angus sale came from this age group of cows. This set of cows have passed all the culling protocols and will make their new owners very functional cows for several more years. The bred heifers were April calvers with an entire lifetime of production ahead.

Top selling bred cow on the day was lot 41, Princess 361 BCBR, a 2/13 daughter of Connealy Confidence 0100 with epds of CED 16 BW -2.0 WW 41 YW 78 Milk 21, she sold bred to Brooks Payweight 6510, due in Apr. 2020 to Steve Smith Lehi, UT for $4,000.

Lot 56, Blackbird 3701 BCBR, a 3/13 daughter of Connealy Consensus 7229 with epds of CED 0 BW 4.4 WW 64 YW 120 bred to Brooks Payweight 6285, due Apr. 2020 sold to Steve Smith, Lehi, UT for $3,750.

The top selling bred heifer was lot 12, Black Lady 8285 BCBR, a 2/18 daughter of Baldridge Compass C041 with epds of CED 7 BW 1.6 WW 63 YW 119 Milk 30, bred to Brooks Payweight 687 sold to Carlyle Ellison, Lemmon, SD for $2,200.

Lot 26, Primrose 8332 BCBR, a 3/18 daughter of TEX Playbook 5437 with epds of CED 9 BW .6 WW 50 YW 81 Milk 28 , bred to Brooks Payweight 687 to Carlyle Ellison, Lemmon, SD for $2,100.