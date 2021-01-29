Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Herd Reduction Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 22, 2021

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

43 Bred Cows – $3,421

51 Bred Heifers – $2,132

5 Commercial Breds – $1,900

Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch held their female herd reduction sale at the Bowman Auction Market on Jan. 22. The mature cows in the sale were all of the 2014 born cows along with a great set of bred heifers. These prime age cows have survived the culling process over the past few years and have several years of production left.

Lot 1 — $10,000, Forever 478 BCBR, February 20, 2014, VAR Reserve 1111 x RR Ultra Rito 8113, sold safe to KG Justified 3023, Frederickson Ranch, Spearfish, SD.

Lot 44 — $6,250, Chole 4461 BCBR, March 23, 2014, EXAR Hoover Dam 1542B x Sitz Upward 307R, sold safe to SAV Rainfall 6846, Steve Smith, Lehi, UT.

Lot 6 — $6,000, Princess 4382 BCBR, March 15, 2014, EXAR Hoover Dam 1542B x Brooks Retail Product 549, sold safe to SAV Rainfall 6846, Darwin Latham, Camp Crook, SD.

Lot 9 — $5,500, Forever 404 BCBR, February 7, 2014, PA Full Power 1208 x Connealy Impression, sold safe to Woodhill Blueprint, Darwin Latham, Camp Crook, SD.