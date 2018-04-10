Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: April 7, 2018

Location: Bowman Auction Market Bowman,ND

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar, Seth Weishaar and Scott Weishaar

Averages:

156 Angus Bulls – $3,855

673 Angus Heifers – $1,271

228 Black / Baldy Heifers $1,299

Sale day was a great day for the Brooks family – the sale offering was very nice.

The family appreciated a large group of repeat cattlemen buyers on the seats. Several purebred breeders also attended the sale.

Lot 1 at $19,000, BROOK PAYWEIGHT 7257, Dob 2-26-2017, Reg 18921595, Basin Payweight 1682 x Forevever 478 BCBR, sold to Frank Brand, Lake City, Minnesota.

Lot 2 at $10,000, BROOKS PAYWEIGHT 7247, Dob 2-25-2017, Reg 18921341, Basin Payweight x Primrose 4201 BCBR

sold to Howdy Lawlar, Watford City, North Dakota.

Lot Lot 15, at $9,500, BROOKS BROLEN BOW 7290, Dob 3-1-2017, Reg 18921370, KM Broken Bow 002 x Lady Ewel 4399, sold to Wade Wilson, Watford City, North Dakota.

Lot 31 at $9,500, BROOKS BLACK GRANITE 7228, Dob 2-22-2017, Reg 18925383, Commealy Black Granite x Blue Ribbon 4329, sold to Bryan Miller, Bismarck, North Dakota.

Lot 6 at $9,000, BROOKS PAYWEIGHT 7307, Dob 3-2-2017, Reg 1892183, Basin Payweight 1682 x Blackbird 4326

sold Wade Wilson, Watford City.

Clint Grosz and Allison Opp

buying some Bulls

Emily & Brandon Richard Belfield, ND

buying some Brooks Heifers