Browns Angus Ranch 23rd Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Jan. 14, 2021
Location: at the Ranch Center, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
57 Angus Bulls – $4,982
19 Registered Angus Heifers – $1,975
6 Registered Bred Angus heifers – $2,950
12 Commercial Bred heifers – $1,975
The Brown family had a beautiful day for the 23rd annual bull sale, we had a large crowd on the seats to view and bid on a very nice set of Angus bulls and females.
Lot 1 at $28,000, Browns Double Decker 0004, Dob 1-17-2020, Reg 19934857, Hoover No Doubt x SAV Blackap May 7888, sold to Bruce Cuddy, North Carolina.
Lot 31 at $10,000, Browns Reclaim 0029, Dob 1-30-2020, Reg 19934191, SAV Renown 3439 x Bar Black Jestress 6503, sold to Scott Sandeen, Blackesburg, Iowa.
Lot 43 at $9,500, Brown Add Value 0028 Dob 1-30-2020, Reg 19945405, Sitz Accomplishment 720F x Brown Duke Girl 7078, sold to Troy Sailer, Golden Valley, North Dakota.
Lot 3 at $8,000, Brown Down Deep 0027, Dob 1-30-2020, Reg 19934179, Downpour 8794 x BAR Primrose Lady 5203, sold to Kim Thielen, Lockwood, Missouri.
High selling Female
Lot 71, at $20,500 Brown Blackcap May 0001, Dob 12-27-2019, Reg 19934855, sold to Bridgeview Angus Stamping Ground, Kentucky.
