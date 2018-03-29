Bruns Angus
March 29, 2018
TSLN Reps: Chris Effling, Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: March 7, 2018
Location: at the farm, Madison, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages
93 Bulls averaged $4,538
Lot 32 at $11,500 BRUNS BULLSEYE 1017 Dob 1-20-2017 Reg 18957670 Mogck Bullseye x Baldridge Blackbird 11 BAF sold to Lori & Eric Caspers Lake Preston, SD.
51 at $9,500 BRUNS CASH 767 Dob 1-17-2017 Reg 18957672 Barstow Cash x Baldridge Blackbird 11 BAF sold to Wyoming Cattle Services Torrington, WY.
Lot 53 at $9,500 BRUNS CASH 757 Dob 1-17-2017 Reg 18957674 Barstow Cash x Baldridge Blackbird 11 BAF sold to Wyoming Cattle Services Torrington, WY.
Lot 99 at $8,250 Bruns Upward 2387 DOB 2-11-2017 REG 18957791 D 307 UPWARD Y1233 x Ms Wild Rose 204 BAF sold to Webb Ranch LLC Isabel,SD.
