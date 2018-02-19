Bullerman Angus Farm and K&J Angus 6th Annual Production Sale
February 19, 2018
Date: February 16, 2018
Location: Sale held at Bullerman Angus, Rushmore, MN
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Average:
37 bulls – $3,828
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 12. $12,000 Bullerman Payweight 7001, January 1, 2017, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 1682 X EXAR DENVER 2002B, to Mark Wray from Ord, Nebraska.
Lot 3. $7,500 K&J Payweight 217, January 3, 2017, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 1682 X CHESTNUT CASH 65 753, to Ryan VanZee from Sioux Center, Iowa.
Lot 5. $5,000 K&J Unanimous 417, January 17, 2017, VISION UNANIMOUS 1418 X HOOVER DAM, to Paul Vander Vleet from Ward, South Dakota
Lot 19. $5,000 Bullerman Harvestor 7034, January 15, 2017, SAV HARVESTOR 0338 X ALC RANGER A04R, to Dan Forgey from Dallas, South Dakota
