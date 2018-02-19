 Bullerman Angus Farm and K&J Angus 6th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Bullerman Angus Farm and K&J Angus 6th Annual Production Sale

Date: February 16, 2018

Location: Sale held at Bullerman Angus, Rushmore, MN

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Average:

37 bulls – $3,828

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 12. $12,000 Bullerman Payweight 7001, January 1, 2017, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 1682 X EXAR DENVER 2002B, to Mark Wray from Ord, Nebraska.

Lot 3. $7,500 K&J Payweight 217, January 3, 2017, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 1682 X CHESTNUT CASH 65 753, to Ryan VanZee from Sioux Center, Iowa.

Lot 5. $5,000 K&J Unanimous 417, January 17, 2017, VISION UNANIMOUS 1418 X HOOVER DAM, to Paul Vander Vleet from Ward, South Dakota

Lot 19. $5,000 Bullerman Harvestor 7034, January 15, 2017, SAV HARVESTOR 0338 X ALC RANGER A04R, to Dan Forgey from Dallas, South Dakota