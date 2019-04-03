Calvo Family Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 2, 2019

Location: at the ranch, Bassett, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

146 Red Angus bulls – $5,873

Rick & Susan Calvo along with son, Joe, and daughter, Rachael, presented an excellent set of aged Red Angus bulls for their annual bull sale. This program is known for producing high quality bulls with thickness, depth and for most operations outcross genetics. The majority of the bulls were calving ease and there were several large sire groups in the offering allowing buyers to select several half or even 3/4 brothers.

Sale Highlights:

Topping the sale was lot 74, Calvo Easy Red 13E, a 5/17 son of OCC Easy Red with 107 weaning ratio, 112 yearling ratio and EPD's of CED 14, BW -2.1, WW 54, YW 90, and milk 26, sold to Harvey Ranch Red Angus, Otter, Montana for $14,750.

Selling at $14,000 was lot 79, Calvo Easy Red 116E, a 5/17 son of OCC Easy Red with 120 weaning ratio, 118 yearling ratio and EPD's of CED 14, BW -2.1, WW 61, YW 98, and milk 25, sold to Orton Ranch Red Angus, Ainsworth, Nebraska.

Lot 6, Calvo Red Grazer 155E, a 5/17 son of OCC Red Grazer 610Z that has EPD's of CED 15, BW -2.6, WW 52, YW 79, and milk 26, sold to Weber Land & Cattle, Lake Benton, Minnesota for $11,000.

Lot 2, Calvo Red Grazer 130E, a 5/17 son of OCC Red Grazer 610Z with EPD's of CED 15, BW -3.7, WW 47, YW 78, and milk 29, to C.V. Leadbetter & Sons, Okmulgee, Oklahoma for $10,500.

Lot 4, Calvo Red Grazer 8E, a 5/17 son of OCC Red Grazer 610Z with EPD's of CED 15, BW -4.5, WW 46, YW 72, and milk 23, sold to Edie Creek Angus, Dugald, Manitoba, Canada for $10,500.

Lot 51, Calvo Blockade 2E, a 5/17 son of 5L Blockade 2218 30B with EPD's of CED 14, BW -1.3, WW 63, YW 102, and milk 21, sold to Jager Farms, Hazard, Nebraska for $10,000.