Campbell Red Angus Annual Production Sale Report

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 8, 2018

Location: Mobridge Livestock Auction, Mobridge, S.D.

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

67 yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $2,895

14 Red Angus open heifers avg. $1,407

4 Red Baldy open heifers avg. $1,600

Due to the weather this sale was postponed from Monday, March 5 to Thursday, March 8. The Campbell bulls were in great sale condition, not overfed, but not underfed either. Fed for soundness and longevity. These bulls would be mostly outcross genetics for most Red Angus herds. Campbell Red Angus program focuses on cattle that work in the Dakotas' extreme terrain and weather.

The top selling bull on the day was lot 3, CBR Tradition 4191-751, a 3/17 son of ORAR Finest Tradition RB07, a calving ease performance bull with 74 lb. birth weight, 1203 lb. yearling wt. and -0.4 BW epd. Prairie View Ranch, Firesteel, S.D. was the buyer at $6,250.

Prairie View Ranch also got lot 12, CBR Tradition 3309-767, another 3/17 Tradition calving ease son that had weaning wt. of 724 lb., 1272 lb. yearling wt and sold for $5,750.

Lot 5, CBR Final Answer 393-7119, a 3/17 son of Sodak Final Answer B510 with EPDs of BW 1.9 WW 61 YW 100 Milk 22 sold to Justin Campbell, McIntosh, S.D. for $5,000.

Lot 33, CBR Tradition 1196-7163, also a calving ease son of ORAR Finest Tradition son with EPDs of BW -2.4 WW 48 YW 77 Milk 13 sold to Denis Evenson, McIntosh, S.D. for $5,000.

Also selling at $5,000 was lot 38, CBR Epic 3043A-7174, a 3/17 son of Sanderson Epic Journey with EPDs of BW -3.2 WW 51 YW 82 Milk 19 sold to Roland Dornbusch, Pollock, S.D.