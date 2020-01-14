Carl Dethlefs and Sons Angus

A big crowd gathered on a warm January day in Nebraska.



TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Jan. 4, 2020

Location: Rockville, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

71 Older Bulls – $4,623

24 Open Heifers – $1,360

25 Bred Heifers – $1,853

Top Bull:

Lot 7 at $10,000 was Loup Valley K Cash 8161. DOB: 03/29/2018. Sired by KR Cash 6260; MGS: Basin Excitement. He sold to Fred Thoene of Burwell, NE.

Lot 73 at $9,000 was Loup Valley K Cash 8352. DOB: 05/01/2018. Sired By KR Cash 6260; MGS: AAR Ten X 7008. He sold to Fred Thoene of Burwell, NE.

Lot 3 at $9,000 was Loup Valley Resource 825. DOB: 03/04/2018. Sired by SAV Resource 1441; MGS: Hoover CC&7 K91. He sold to Guy Mills of Ansley, NE.

Lot 71 at $9,000 was Loup Valley Letterman 8362. DOB: 05/05/2018. Sired by Herbster Letterman 5153; MGS: Sydgen CC&7. He was sold to Kendall Schultze of Waldo, KS.