Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2018

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Meadow, SD

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

21 Yearling Hereford bulls – $4,095

37 Two Year old Hereford bulls – $5,250

It was a bitter cold day for the Carmichael Herefords 49th Annual production sale, but there was a full house of loyal buyers and neighbors that filled the seats to buy these yearling and two year old Line One Hereford bulls.

Topping the sale was lot 2, KC Mr Freckles 17009, a Mar. 2017 son of KC Mr Ribstone 10071 out of a CL1 Domino 976J high producing dam that is still in production at 14 yrs of age. Empire Ranch, Moorcroft, Wyoming, was the buyer at $9,500.

Selling at $9,000 to Tom Davis, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, was lot 47, JC L1 Domino 6057D, an April, 2016, son of KB L1 Domino 1202Y.

Lot 23, JC L1 Domino 6002D, a March, 2016 son of KB L1 Domino 1202Y sold to Crossview Ranch, Hettinger, North Dakota, for $8,500.

Also at $8,500 was lot 39, KC L1 Domett 16036, a March, 2016 son of ECR High Class 3009, selling to Mike Maher, Isabel, S.D.

Another bull at $8,500 was lot 57, JC L1 Domino 6068D, a April, 2016 son of JC L1 Domino 1029Y, to Todd Gerbracht, Meadow, S.D.

Froelich Ranch, Selfridge, N.D., got lot 60, KC L1 Domino 16075, a April, 2016 son of HH Advance 2008Z at $8,000.