Carmichael Herefords 50th Annual Proven Genetics Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 17, 2019

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Meadow, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

16 Yearling Herefords bulls – $4,437

50 Two Year Old Hereford bulls – $4,546

The weather finally cooperated for Carmichael Herefords to hold their 50th Annual Bull Sale. After having to postpone twice because of weather, the third try finally worked, giving the Carmichaels a great beautiful sunny day for the sale. With a lot of road conditions still compromised, the crowd was maybe lighter than past years, but the bulls were in great sale shape and sold quite well.

Top selling yearling bulls:

Lot 13, KC L1 Domino 18065, a 3/18 son of CL 1 Domino 420B 1ET with epds of BW 0.9 WW 59 YW 93 Milk 22 selling to LeRoy Scott, Highmore, SD for $6,000.

Lot 17, KC L1 Domino 18082, a 4/18 son of CL 1 Domino 420B 1ET with epds of BW 3.7 WW 57 YW 90 MIlk 22 to Mortenson Cattle Co., Hayes, SD for $6,000.

Lot 7, KC Mr. Freckles 18039, a 3/18 son of KC Mr. Freckles 16059 with epds of BW 4.9 WW 63 YW 96 Milk 29 selling to Tonya Lawhead, Lodgepole, SD for $5,500.

Top selling Two Year olds:

Lot 45, KC L1 Domino 17049, a 3/17 son of B&D L1 Baron 4273, with epds of BW 4.1 WW 65 YW 101 Milk 34 selling to Todd Gerbracht, Meadow, SD for $8,500.

Lot 28, KC L1 Domino 17011, a 3/17 son of HH Advance 2008Z with epds of BW 3.8 WW 58 YW 92 Milk 28 to Larry Dolezel, Belvidere, SD for $8,000.

4 bulls sold at $7,500 each

Lot 31, KC L1 Domino 17026, a 3/17 son of B&D L1 Baron 4273 to Kennedy Ranch, Faith, SD.

Lot 44, KC L1 Domino 17038, a 3/17 son of HH Advance 2008Z to Davis Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD.

Lot 63, KC L1 Domino 17088, a 4/17 son of B&D L1 Baron 4273 to Niederman Ranch, Morristown, SD.

Lot 76, KC L Domino 17156, a 5/17 son of HH Advance 2008Z sold to Larry Dolezel, Belvidere, SD