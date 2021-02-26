Carmichael Herefords 52nd Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Feb. 20, 2021
Location: Sale held at the ranch near Meadow, SD
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle
Averages:
45 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $5,439
14 Two Year Old Herefords Bulls – $4,440
Comments
The 52nd Annual Carmichael Herefords Bull sale was held at the ranch on a beautiful sunny South Dakota day. There was a full house crowd of buyers, bidders and neighbors on hand for the sale. The bulls in this sale speak for themselves, thick, deep, sound mostly Line 1 Hereford bulls with generations of breed leading sires to back them up.
Sale attendees were fed a great steak lunch from Larry’s 73 Chuckwagon and top-notch after sale hospitality.
Sale highlights:
Lot 58, KC L1 Domino 19100, 4/19 son of B&D L1 Baron 4273 to Hermann Ranch, Lemmon, SD for $10,000.
Lot 6, KC Domino 20040, 3/20 son of HH Advance 5006C to Mortenson Cattle Co., Hayes, SD for $8,500.
Lot 21, JC L1 Domino 9011G, 3/19 son of JC L1 Domino 4044B to Kennedy Ranch, Faith, SD for $8,500.
Lot 31, KC L1 Domino 19029, 3/19 son of HH Advance 7156C to Kelly Escott, Faith, SD for $8,500.
Lot 36, KC L1 Domino 19044, 3/19 son of HH Advance 7156C to Flath Herefords, Cole Harbor, ND for $8,000.
Lot 42, KC L1 Domino 19061, 3/19 son of B&D L1 Baron 4373 to Mortenson Cattle Co., Hayes, SD for $8,000.
