Cedarflo Angus Ranch Complete & Total Dispersal Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 8, 2018

Location: Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon South Dakota

Auctioneers: Scott Weishaar and Rowdy Benson

Averages:

144 Lots – $4,339

A brisk and chilly day Dec. 8, 2018 found a packed house at Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon, South Dakota, for the complete and total dispersion sale of Cedarflo Angus Ranch. The buyers, both new and old, were there to purchase a quality set of cattle featuring not only a long line of genetics but also conformation, and disposition. Congrats on a successful sale!

Bulls

Lot #98A at $8,500, Cedarflo Compass 298, DOB 2/5/18, REG#19211939, Baldridge Compass CO41 x Cedarflo 5682 Bluecap E 973, sold to John Kari from Bison, South Dakota.

Lot #85A at $7,000, Cedarflo Motivation 138, DOB 1/31/18, REG#19211922, Werner EA Motivation 2031 x Cedarflo 2174 Black Bess 326, sold to Ross Engraf from Hettinger, North Dakota.

Lot #102A at $5,250, Cedarflo Compass 918, DOB 2/19/18, REG#19211999, Baldridge Compass CO41 x Cedarflo 5652 Black Bess 102, sold to Dan Christman from Hettinger, North Dakota.

Lot #70A at $5,000, Cedarflo Compass 168, DOB 2/2/18, REG#19211925, Baldridge Compass CO41 x Cedarflo U678 Blackbird 74, sold to Doug Schmidt from Solen, North Dakota.

Bred cows

Lot #99 at $6,200, Cedarflo U678 Blackbess 113, DOB 2/8/13, REG#17667950, Basin Excitment x Cedarflo 920 Blackbess 1101, sold to John Latham from Camp Crook, South Dakota.

Lot #98 at $5,900, Cedarflo 5682 Bluecap E 973, DOB 2/24/18, REG#17667772, SAV Bismark 5682 x Cedarflo 6079 Bluecap E 740, sold to Doug Schmidt from Solen, North Dakota.

Lot #42 at $5,100, Cedarflo 2174 Black Bess 276, DOB 2/5/16, REG#18596375, Connealy Arsenal 2174 x Cedarflo U678 Blackbess 113, sold to John Sonstebo from Wallace, South Dakota

Lot #85 at $5,100, Cedarflo 2174 Black Bess 326, DOB 2/7/16, REG#18596397, Connealy Arsenal x Cedarflo 920 Blackbess 1101, sold to Les Craft from Indiana.

Bred heifers

Lot #3B at $5,750, Cedarflo 5133 Blackbird 667, DOB 2/13/17, REG# 18953318, Connealy Advance 3371 x Cedarflo 5652 Blackbird 654, sold to Lennick Ranch, New Salem, North Dakota.

Lot#10 at $4,600, Cedarflo 2174 Black Bess 137, DOB 2/2/17, REG#18953302, Connealy Arsenal 2174 x Cedarflo 904 Black Bess 403, sold to Les Craft from Indiana.

Heifer calves

Lot #42A at $2,900, Cedarflo 31Z Blackbess 28, DOB 1/23/18, REG#19211937, Werner EA Motivation 2031 x Cedarflo 2174 Black Bess 276, sold to Clarence Roth from New Leipzig, North Dakota.

Lot #37A at $2,500, Cedarflo Y331 Blackbess 248, DOB 2/4/18, REG#19211933, KCF Bennett Fortress x Cedarflo 0119 Blackbess 1265, sold to Wes Jones from Sundance, Wyoming.