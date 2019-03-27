Connealy Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 23, 2019

Location: at the ranch, Whitman, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages

50 18-month-old Angus bulls – $8,340

Recommended Stories For You

409 yearling Angus bulls- $8,375

Connealy Angus, Jerry & Sharon and their family, presented a top notch set of fall and spring yearling bulls for their annual bull sale held at the ranch. This is truly a progressive Angus program on the forefront of the industry.

At the beginning of the sale, it was announced that 100% of the proceeds from the 1st bull through the ring, or 1% of the sale gross, whichever was greater, would be donated to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Disaster Relief Fund to assist with the flood relief efforts in Nebraska. Thanks to every single person who bid throughout the day, the 1% figure was greater, and $38,973 was donated to the effort to assist those affected by flooding.

Some sale highlights include:

Lot 49, Connealy Plus 6571, a 1/18 son of Connealy Confidence Plus with EPD's of calving ease direct 12, birth weight 0, weaning weight 72, yearling weight 136, $B $185.38, selling to ST Genetics, Navasota, Texas for $175,000.

Lot 294, Connealy Dry Valley 4930A, a 1/18 son of Connealy Dry Valley with EPD's of calving ease direct 8, birth weight 2.2, weaning weight 84, yearling weight 150, milk 26, $B $193.98, to Alta Genetics, Balzac, Alberta, Canada for $90,000.

Lot 140, Connealy Rampart 5910, a 2/18 son of Connealy Rampart with EPD's of calving ease direct 10, birth weight .9, weaning weight 83, yearling weight 150, milk 26, to Vermilion Ranch, Billings, Montana for $51,000.

Lot 114, Connealy National 540E, a 1/18 son of Connealy National 390C with EPDs of calving ease direct 7, birth weight 2.2, weaning weight 89, yearling weight 134, milk 22, sold to Select Sires Inc., Plain City, Ohio for $50,000.

Lot 14, Connealy Treasure 6862, a 1/18 son of MGR Treasure, registration #19249338, sold to the partnership of Crawford Angus, Adair, Iowa and Bartels Angus, Riverton, Nebraska for $31,000.

Lot 449, Connealy No Doubt 9719 1872, a 1/18 son of Hoover No Doubt, registration #19252425, sold to Wibaux 1 LLC, Williston, North Dakota for $30,000.

3 bulls sold at $25,000 each:

Lot 47, Connealy Plus 610, a 1/18 son of Connealy Confidence Plus to Grimmius Cattle, Hanford, California.

Lot 286, Connealy Dry Valley 1147, a 2/18 son of Connealy Dry Valley to JJ Angus, Connellsville, Pennsylvania.

Lot 474, Connealy Consensus 346C, a 7/17 son of Connealy Consensus to Bob McConville, Indianola, Nebraska.