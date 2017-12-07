Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Nov. 20, 2017

Location: At the ranch near, Whitman, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

1 Bull Calf $68,000

160 Fall Yearling Bulls Avg. $9,837

50 Two Year Old Bulls Avg. $9,841

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Comments: What an excellent sale for Connealy Angus. A great crowd of buyers on hand with excellent, top quality bulls. What was really impressive was the disposition of the bulls, 210 bulls went thru the ring and not a single one blew up and stirred the sawdust.

A special sale feature was the choice of one 2017 born bull calf that sold for $68,000 to Bill Dugan, Greeley, Nebraska. Dugan selected lot D, Connealy Niobrara 1639, a Jan. 21, 2017 son of Connealy Niobrara 5451 out of a Connealy Consensus dam. This curve bending herd sire prospect goes from .3 birth epd to 159 yearling epd and $183.86 $B.

Other sale highlights include:

Lot 38, Connealy Mainstay, a July, 2016 son of Connealy Glory 4127, at $65,000 to Genex Cooperative, Shawano, Wisconsin, Spur Ranch, Vinita, Oklahoma and Boyd Beef, Mays Lick, Kentucky.

Lot 203, Connealy Southside 0267, a January, 2016 son of KCF Bennett Southside sold to ABS Global, DeForest, Wisconsin, for $45,000.

Lot 166, Connealy Greeley 0141, an August, 2016 son of Connealy Greeley sold to Tommy and Melanie Dinwiddle, Capitan, New Mexico, for $35,000.

Lot 3, Connealy Copyright, a July, 2016 son of HAYNES Outright 452 selling to Penz Angus, Durant, Oklahoma, and Albrecht Ranch Angus, Wapanucka, Oklahoma, for $26,000.

Lot 40, Connealy Glory 454C, a July, 2016 son of Connealy Glory 4127 selling to Hillcrest Enterprises, Scoby, Montana, for $22,000.

Lot 29, Connealy Glory 4147, a July, 2016 son of Connealy Glory 4127 sold to Albert Ericksen, Seneca, Nebraska, for $20,000.

Also selling at $20,000 was lot 1, Connealy Outright 480P, a July, 2016 son of HAYNES Outright 452 to Rhett Abernathy, Lander, Wyoming.

Spur Ranch, Vinita, Oklahoma, purchased lot 173, Connealy Greeley 3804 a Mar. 2016 son of Connealy Greeley at $18,500.

Another Connealy Greeley Lot 171, Connealy Greeley 387 born Feb. 2016 sold to Tommy and Melanie Dinwiddie, Capitan, New Mexico, for $18,000.

Two other bulls at $18,000 include:

lot 28, Connealy Glory 128, a August, 2016 son of Connealy Glory 4127 went to Hunt Angus, Anslmo, Nebraska, and lot 59, Connealy 1682 422E, a July, 2016 son of Basin Payweight 1682 selling to Albert Erickson, Seneca, Nebraska.