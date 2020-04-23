Cottonwood Angus 48th Annual Profit Maker Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: April 21, 2020
Location: Philip Livestock, Philip, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
57 Angus Bulls – $3,570
Cottonwood Angus offered a great set of Angus bulls, at the 48th Annual Profit Maker Bull Sale.
Lot 4 at $8,000, CW 746 C204 Payweight 119, Dob 1-20-2019, Reg 19610912, Carter’s Payweight 1682-C204, sold to Wicks Angus, Carpenter, SD.
Lot 27 at $6,500, CW 4244 Southern Charm 289, Dob 2-10-2019, Reg 19610927, Bubs Southern Charm AA31, sold to Frey Angus Ranch, Granville, ND.
Lot 3 at $6,000, CW 715 C204 Payweight 99, Dob 1-17-2019, Reg 19610944, Carter’s Payweight 1682-C204, sold to Shaw Ranch, Red Owl, SD.
Lot 33, at $5,750, CW 7100 Bomber 669, Dob 3-17-2019, Reg 19610938, Casino Bomber N33, sold to Chad Homan, Faulkton, SD.
