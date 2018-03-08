Crump Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2018

Location: Buffalo WY

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

117 Yearling bulls – $6,675

23 Replacement heifers – $2,406

Crump One of a Kind 7111, 2/5/17 by Pie One of a Kind 352; to Green Meadow Ranch, Whitman, North Dakota, $52,000. Crump One of a Kind 7813, 1/8/17 by Pie One of a Kind 352; to Twedt Red Angus, McHenry, North Dakota, $24,000. Crump Powder River 7787, 1/2/17 by Brown Complete B238; to Six Mile Angus, Fir Mountain, SASK, CN, $15,000. Crump One of a Kind 7795, 1/1/17 by Pie One of a Kind 352; to Bryce Risa, Opheim, Montana, $13,500. Crump Harvestor 7703, 1/30/17 by Red Lwnbrg Harvestor 103C; Cross Diamond Ranch, Bertrand, Nebraska, $13,000. Heifer: Crump Hazy 7186, 1/31/17 by Crump Velocity 5515; to James Mankin, Gillette, Wyoming, $3,400.