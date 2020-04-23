CS Angus Ranch Bull Sale

Craig Weirather and Travis Kemph, Pompeys Pillar, MT looking over the CS Angus bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 16, 2020

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Market, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Jon Millar

Averages:

20 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,412

Very nice sale for CS Angus,Craig and Shelby Weirather. This was the second sale they have held in this part of the country since moving to the Newell, SD area from Montana a few years ago. Tho numbers are small, the quality is excellent. Watch for this operation to expand in the coming years.

Top selling bull was lot 5, CS Showdown 9012, 2/19 son of VDAR Showdown 7236 x Musgrave Aviator. Weaning wt. 845 lb., yearling wt. 1350 lb. to Jeff Bender, Gillette, WY for $6,000.

Lot 4, CS Showdown 9023, 2/19 son of VDAR Showdown 7263 x Plattemere Weighup K360 to Doug Adams, Brigham City, UT for $4,750.

Lot 3, CS Showdown 9007, 2/19 son of VDAR Showdown 7263 x Connealy Guinness, selling to Justin Hein, Ballantine, MT for $4,250.

Lot 20, CS Black Cedar 9030, 2/19 son of VDAR Black Cedar 2114 x VDAR Cornerstone 3056 to Gotfredson Ranch, Newell, SD for $4,250.