CS Angus Ranch Bull Sale

Date of Sale: April 19, 2019

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Jon Millar

Averages:

18 Yearling Angus bulls – $2,916

CS Angus, Craig and Shelby Weirather presented a great set of bulls for their first sale in western South Dakota. They are new to the area, but not new to the Angus business. Moving from western Montana to southeast of Newell, South Dakota about a year ago, they brought a top set of Angus cows that have been strictly culled for soundness and fertility. Those cows raised a thick set of bulls that were very well received by the buyers. Though small on numbers, the quality of the bulls offered was excellent.

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 2, CS Sonny Boy 8024, a 2/18 son of VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 with epds of CED 8 BW 2.2 WW 78 YW 97 Milk 25 selling to Ryan Perry, Broadus, MT for $4,500

Lot 3, CS Legend 8087, a 3/18 son of CS Legend 6035 with epds of CED 2 BW 3.2 WW 42 YW 72 Milk 22 sold to Justin Hein, Ballentine, MT for $4,500.

Lot 1, CS Legend 8061, a 2/18 son of CS Legend 6035 that had a 205 day wt. of 955 lb. and yearling wt. of 1250 lb. sold to Justin Hein, Ballentine, MT for $4,000.