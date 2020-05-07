Currant Creek Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 28, 2020
Location: Miles City Livestock Commission, Miles City, Montana
Auctioneer: Rob Fraser and Collin Gibbs
Averages:
105 Total Bulls – $3,567
23 Fall Bulls – $4,435
82 Yearling Bulls – $3,323
A powerful set of Spring and Fall Bulls was offered to the buyers in the seats at Miles City Livestock Commission for the Annual Currant Creek Angus Ranch Spring Bull Sale, April 28, 2020. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 10 at $6,500, CCAR CONSENSUS 8995, DOB 9/28/18, WHITES CONSENSUS 451 x CCAR BLACKBIRD 6313, Sold to Bart Meged, Miles City, Montana.
Lot 6 at $5,750, CCAR 5228 PAYWEIGHT 8951, DOB 10/13/18, WCF PAYWEIGHT 5228 x CCAR ERICA 9173, Sold to Kirk Denny, Busby, Montana.
Lot 11 at $5,500, CCAR CONSENSUS 8997, DOB 10/8/18, WHITES CONSENSUS 451 x CCAR JANE 6311, Sold to Kirk Denny, Busby, Montana
Lot 28 at $5,250, CCAR OUTSIDE G693, DOB 4/2/19, AAR OUTSIDE 5238 x SANDPOINT ERALINE 8189, Sold to Kirk Denny, Busby, Montana
Lot 27 at $5,000, CCAR OUTSIDE G732, DOB 3/21/19, AAR OUTSIDE 5238 x CCAR BLACKBIRD A010, Sold to Sian Land & Livestock Pompeys Pillar, Montana.
