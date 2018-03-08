Deep Creek Angus Annual Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2018

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Averages:

49 Yearling Angus bulls – $6,954

10 Two Year old Angus bulls – $5,750

456 Commercial open replacement heifers – $1,145

Wow, what a great day for Deep Creek Angus. TJ and Jeanine Gabriel brought their best set ever to town for their annual production sale. There was a full house of buyers to give these young, progressive Angus breeders an excellent sale. Several of the top bulls in the sale were sired by home raised Deep Creek Angus herd bulls.

High selling bull on the day was lot 4, Deep Creek Energize 769, a Jan. 2017, son of Deep Creek Energize 503 with EPDs of: BW 1.6 WW 64 YW 120 Milk 39, selling to Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Nebraska, for $31,000.

Lot 5, Deep Creek Reckon 712, a Jan. 2017, son of KG High Regard 2073 with EPDs of: BW 0.7 WW 57 YW 89 Milk 25 sold to Lehrkamp Livestock, Mike and Jodi Lehrkamp, Caputa, South Dakota, for $12,500.

Lot 1, Deep Creek McMasters 749, a Jan. 2017 son of Deep Creek Doc Holiday 433 with EPDs of: BW 0.6 WW 76 YW 129 Milk 24 sold to Albert Schumacher, Venturia, North Dakota, for $12,000.

Also at $12,000 was lot 8, Deep Creek Holiday 753, a Jan. 2017 son of Deep Creek Doc Holiday 433 with EPDs of: BW 1.0 WW 73 YW 127 Milk 25. LB Haase and Sons, Valentine, Nebraska, was the buyer.

Lot 3, Deep Creek Revolution 734, a Jan. 17 son of Deep Creek Revolution 417 sold to Robert Calkins, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, for $10,000.

Also at $10,000 was lot 51, Deep Creek Holiday 646, a March 2016 son of Deep Creek Doc Holiday 433 to LB Haase & Sons.

A special sale feature was the 456 open replacement heifers consigned by Deep Creek Angus bull customers that averaged $1,145 per head.