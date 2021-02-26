Deep Creek Angus Ranch

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2021

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

65 Angus Bulls – $7,562

1 Flush at $8,000

TJ and Janine Gabriel, and family held their 22nd Annual Deep Creek Angus bull sale at Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD. This great set of long bodied, deep, moderate framed bulls was very well accepted and eagerly bid on by the large crowd on hand for the sale.

Also again as a special sale feature was just under 500 head of fancy replacement heifer calves from Deep Creek Angus bull customers and all sired by Deep Creek Angus bulls.

Topping the bulls was lot 24, Deep Creek Rainmaker 011, 1/20 son of Basin Rainmaker 4404 x Deep Creek Doc Holiday 433 to Robbie Caulkins, Ft. Pierre, SD for $16,500.

Lot 6, Deep Creek Cohort 028, 1/20 son of Ellingson Regiment 6362 x Cole Creek Cedar 46P to Bar JV Angus, Fairview, MT, for $16,000.

Lot 4, Deep Creek Top Prize 070, 1/20 son of Raven Jackpot D164 x Connealy Reflection to L.B Haase and Sons, Valentine, NE, for $13,000.

Lot 2, Deep Creek Revenant 034, 1/20 son of Vermilion Huntley x Deep Creek Revolution 417 to Boyd Larson Family Trust, Spearfish, SD for $12,500.

Lot 45, Deep Creek 38 Special 006, 2/20 son of Baldridge 38 Special x Bruin Uproar 0700 to John Birkland, Dupree, SD for $11,500.

Selling as a special feature from Deep Creek Angus was the right to flush their next great donor cow Deep Creek Imp Lass 6101 a very proficient daughter of Connealy Impression 540C x Deep Creek Rock N Roll 123 that sold to Skinner Ranch, Hall, MT for $8,000.

Morris Jones, Midland, SD, got a Deep Creek Angus bull.



John Birkeland, Dupree, SD got a couple Deep Creek Angus bulls.



Jim and Jean Johnson, repeat Deep Creek Angus bull buyers and sold a very fancy set of replacement heifers sired by Deep Creek bulls.

