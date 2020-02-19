Deering’s Cheyenne Charolais 27th Annual Bull Sale

Haven Stuck, Rapid City, South Dakota, bid on some of the top bulls.



Date: Feb. 11, 2020

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Jeff Long

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 73 Charolais bulls – $3,248

Cheyenne Charolais is owned by Joel and Kandi Deering and his family. Their ranch is west of Wall and south of Wasta, South Dakota. The Cheyenne bulls are ranch raised and presented in rancher condition. Cheyenne Charolais offers volume discounts and one of the best guarantees in the business.

The top seller at this sale was Lot 1, a son of MJ Mr Turton 703 Pld. This growing bull weaned at 750 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1,430 pounds, posting an average daily gain of 4.55. This bull was like a pet—he was so quiet and gentle.

This year Joel Deering honored Leonard Andersen, Hayes, South Dakota, as his “Producer of the Year.” Leonard has had good success with the Deering bulls.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 1: $6,500 to Bob Collins, Faith, South Dakota – MJ Mr Turton x Justice 504

Lot 4: $6,250 to Todd O’Connor, Philip Dakota – JRL Mo Money 1506 Pld x Bullet

Lot 16: $5,500 to Baldy Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – Wells Line of Fire x Copperhead

Lot 5: $5,250 to Mitchell Peppel, Herrick, South Dakota – Wells Line of Fire x Cigar 406

Lot 35: $5,000 to Mike Hoffman, Fairfax, South Dakota – PZC Stetson x Copperhead

Lot 63: $5,000 to Allen Badure, Belvidere, South Dakota – JRL Mo Money 1506 Pld x Wind 016