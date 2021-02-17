Deerings Cheyenne Charolais 28th Annual Bull Sale

Date: Feb. 9, 2021

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

86 Charolais bulls – $3,311

Cheyenne Charolais is owned by Joel and Kandi Deering and his family. Their ranch is west of Wall and south of Wasta, South Dakota. A bigger crowd than usual gathered to view these ranch-raised bulls who were presented in rancher condition.

Cheyenne Charolais offers volume discounts and one of the best guarantees in the business.

This year Joel Deering honored Bill Mraz, Dupree, South Dakota, as his “Producer of the Year.” Bill has had good success with the Deering bulls.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 7: $6,500 to David Smith, Buffalo, South Dakota – Raising Cane x 3R20/Copperhead.

Lot 24: $6,000 to Todd O’Connor, Philip Dakota – TR Mr Outsider x 7107/Wind 016

Lot 25: $5,750 to Kieth Smith, Quinn, South Dakota – Bullet x 155/Justice 818.

Lot 5: $5,500 to– Glen David Hostutler, Midland, South Dakota – David Allen Coe x 683/Olaf.

Lot 12: $5,500 to Billy Martin, Faith, South Dakota – Roller Coaster Ride x 4283/Copperhead.

Lot 75: $5,500 to Mitch Peppel, Herrick, South Dakota – Raising Cane x 8-77B/Cigar 406.

Mitch and Hadley Peppel, Herrick, South Dakota, bought Lot 75.

