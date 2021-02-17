Deerings Cheyenne Charolais 28th Annual Bull Sale
Date: Feb. 9, 2021
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
86 Charolais bulls – $3,311
Cheyenne Charolais is owned by Joel and Kandi Deering and his family. Their ranch is west of Wall and south of Wasta, South Dakota. A bigger crowd than usual gathered to view these ranch-raised bulls who were presented in rancher condition.
Cheyenne Charolais offers volume discounts and one of the best guarantees in the business.
This year Joel Deering honored Bill Mraz, Dupree, South Dakota, as his “Producer of the Year.” Bill has had good success with the Deering bulls.
Top Selling Lots:
Lot 7: $6,500 to David Smith, Buffalo, South Dakota – Raising Cane x 3R20/Copperhead.
Lot 24: $6,000 to Todd O’Connor, Philip Dakota – TR Mr Outsider x 7107/Wind 016
Lot 25: $5,750 to Kieth Smith, Quinn, South Dakota – Bullet x 155/Justice 818.
Lot 5: $5,500 to– Glen David Hostutler, Midland, South Dakota – David Allen Coe x 683/Olaf.
Lot 12: $5,500 to Billy Martin, Faith, South Dakota – Roller Coaster Ride x 4283/Copperhead.
Lot 75: $5,500 to Mitch Peppel, Herrick, South Dakota – Raising Cane x 8-77B/Cigar 406.
