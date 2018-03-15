Deerings Cheyenne Charolais

Date of Sale: March 6, 2018

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Jeff Long

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Average:

92 Bulls – $2,298

The weather was much better in Philip today for this rescheduled sale. We had a nice crowd on the seats today to bid on a very nice set of Charolais bulls.

Lot 4 at $6,250, 7100 P, DOB 3-16 -2017, son of CC Belvedere, sold to Brady Schofield Midland, South Dakota

Lot 1 at $5,250, 704 P, DOB 2-22-2017, son of Copperhead, sold to Brady Schofield.

Lot 2 at $4,750, 721 P DOB 2-28-2017, son PCZ Stetson, sold Mitchell Peppel, Harrick, South Dakota

Lot 85 at $4,750 797 P DOB 3-15-2017, son of Wcr Sire Duke 330, sold to Larry Andersen, Hayes, South Dakota.

Lot 8 at $4,250, 733 P DOB 3-4-2017, son of Wells Line Of Fire, sold to Monty Burns Philip, South Dakota.

Lot 11 at $4,250 7118 P DOB 3-17-2017 son of WCR Sire Duke 330 sold to Mitchell Peppel.