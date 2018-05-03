DeGrand Angus Annual Bull Sale

Date of Sale: April 20, 2018

Location: At the Fairgrounds, Baker, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

97 Yearling Bulls – $4,286

Lot 7 $8,250 to Repeat Buyer Lucky 7 Angus, Riverton, Wyoming; DeGrand 7230 Line Motive; 3/28/17; Soo Line Motive x TC Total 8107. He had a weaning ratio of 103 and EPDs of BW 0.6 WW 49 Milk 24 YW 78.

Lot 30 $7,750 to Dell Dague, Ekalaka, Montana; DeGrand 7057 True Grit; 2/27/17; Hilltop True Grit 9202 x PA Full Power. He had a weaning ratio of 102 and EPDs of BW -1.2 WW 56 Milk 23 YW 94.

Lot 2 $7,000 to Rodney Walker, Ekalaka, Montana; DeGrand 7062 Special Focus; 3/2/17; Lucky 7 Special Focus 214 x AAR Ten X. He had a weaning ratio of 122 and EPDs of BW 0.7 WW 70 Milk 21 YW 99.

Lot 4 $7,000 to Cross W Livestock, Ekalaka, Montana; DeGrand 7253 Final Answer; 3/30/17; SAV Final Answer 0035 x Boyd New Day. He had a weaning ratio of 109 and EPDs of BW 0.4 WW 54 Milk 22 YW 83.

Lot 5 $7,000 to Joe Vassau, Forsyth, Montana; DeGrand 7033 Line Motive; 2/21/17; Soo Line Motive x TC Total. He had a weaning ratio of 103 and EPDs of BW-1.4 WW 54 Milk 22 YW 87.

Lot 25 $7,000 to Rodney Walker, Ekalaka, Montana; DeGrand 7244 High Regard; 3/29/17; KG High Regard 2073 x KMK Alliance 6595 I87. He had a weaning ratio of 113 and EPDs of BW -0.8 WW 58 Milk 27 YW 94.