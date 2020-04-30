DeGrand Angus Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

DeGrand Angus Annual Bull Sale

Production Sale Reports Sale-reports |

The sale was held outdoors at the Fallon County Vet Clinic

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 17, 2020

Location: Fallon County Vetrinary Clinic Baker, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar


Averages:

103 Yearling Bulls – $4,191

The DeGrand Angus family has always been committed to raising top quality seed stock for cattlemen and women. On April 17, 2020 the DeGrand Family charged on and carried on that tradition and offered a powerful set of Angus bulls bred and developed to go out and work for their customers. Congratulations to the DeGrand family on a great sale!

Lot 5 at $17,500, DEGRAND 9104 RESOURCE, DOB 3/13/19, SAV RESOURCE 1441 x DAR 4006, Sold to Lucky 7 Angus, Riverton, Wyoming & Honest Heart Partners, MT

Lot 7 at $8,000, DEGRAND 9075 INNOVATION, DOB 3/10/19, MAR INNOVATION 251 x DAR 0107, Sold to Todd Barkley, Baker, Montana

Lot 8 at $8,000, DEGRAND 9165 INNOVATION, DOB 3/19/19, MAR INNOVATION 251 x DAR 9447, Sold to Lucky 7 Angus, Riverton, Wyoming

Lot 4 at $7,250, DEGRAND 9082 SPECIAL FOCUS, DOB 3/10/19, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 214 x DAR 6049, Sold to Cross W Cattle Co. Ekalaka, Montana

Lot 6 at $7,000, DEGRAND 9067 INNOVATION, DOB 3/9/19, MAR INNOVATION 251 x DAR 6082, Sold to Harmon Creek Cattle, Ekalaka, Montana

Lot 29 at $7,000, DEGRAND 9025 HIGH REGARD, DOB 2/22/19, KG HIGH REGARD 2073 x DAR 7076, Sold to David Wolff, Ekalaka, Montana.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Production Sale Reports
See more