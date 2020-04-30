DeGrand Angus Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 17, 2020
Location: Fallon County Vetrinary Clinic Baker, Montana
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
103 Yearling Bulls – $4,191
The DeGrand Angus family has always been committed to raising top quality seed stock for cattlemen and women. On April 17, 2020 the DeGrand Family charged on and carried on that tradition and offered a powerful set of Angus bulls bred and developed to go out and work for their customers. Congratulations to the DeGrand family on a great sale!
Lot 5 at $17,500, DEGRAND 9104 RESOURCE, DOB 3/13/19, SAV RESOURCE 1441 x DAR 4006, Sold to Lucky 7 Angus, Riverton, Wyoming & Honest Heart Partners, MT
Lot 7 at $8,000, DEGRAND 9075 INNOVATION, DOB 3/10/19, MAR INNOVATION 251 x DAR 0107, Sold to Todd Barkley, Baker, Montana
Lot 8 at $8,000, DEGRAND 9165 INNOVATION, DOB 3/19/19, MAR INNOVATION 251 x DAR 9447, Sold to Lucky 7 Angus, Riverton, Wyoming
Lot 4 at $7,250, DEGRAND 9082 SPECIAL FOCUS, DOB 3/10/19, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 214 x DAR 6049, Sold to Cross W Cattle Co. Ekalaka, Montana
Lot 6 at $7,000, DEGRAND 9067 INNOVATION, DOB 3/9/19, MAR INNOVATION 251 x DAR 6082, Sold to Harmon Creek Cattle, Ekalaka, Montana
Lot 29 at $7,000, DEGRAND 9025 HIGH REGARD, DOB 2/22/19, KG HIGH REGARD 2073 x DAR 7076, Sold to David Wolff, Ekalaka, Montana.
