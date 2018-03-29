Dejong Ranch 50th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Chris Effling, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 22, 2018

Location: Wyatt's Red Barn, Winner,SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

6 Simmentals – $2,616

21 Maine /Maintainers – $4,281

13 Angus Bulls – $3,772

3 Open Reg. Pick Heifers – $7,917

7 Bred Heifers – $3,507

10 Maine/Angus Open Heifers – $1,438

8 Pairs – $3,481

The Dejong family had a big crowd on hand for the 50th Annual Bull & Female Sale, with many long time customers

Lot 1 at $21,000 DJ ENHANCER E701, DOB 3-1-2017 REG 479962, ALL THAT MATTERS X GVC TESSA 35X, sold to Nagel Cattle Co., Springfield, South Dakota.

LOT 6 at $7,750, DJ ENHALER E707, DOB 2-21-2017, REG 486651, JOSE X DE C53, sold to Terry Thorsen Linville, Minnesota.

LOT 51 at $6,000, D684 DOB 8-29-2016, Reg NA, Settler v 510 sold to Jeff Brown, Scranton, North Dakota.

Lot 20 at $5,500, D628, DOB 5-1-2016 REG 473952, REPRINT X MISS GV 725T, sold to Ryan Kott, Platte, South Dakota.

TOP HEIFERS

LOT 53A AT $10,500, DJ EXPRESSA E701, DOB 3-7-2017, sold to Simeon Drake Kirbyville, Texas.

Lot 54A at $9,750, DJ EMMA E721, DOB 3-25-2017, reg 479965, sold to Craig Covey, Hamill, South Dakota.