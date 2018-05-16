Duppongs Willow Creek 25th Annual Born To Perform Bull Sale

Date of Sale: May 11, 2018

Location: at the Ranch, Glen Ullin, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

83 Angus Bulls – $5,449

Lot 78 at $18,000, WCF NEXT LINK 7188, Dob 3-10-2017, Reg 18993700, Prairie Pride Next Step 2036 x WC Blackcap 5137, sold to Spence Griffin, Billings, Montana.

Lot 9 at $15,000, WCF PAYPOUNDER 7158, Dob 3-8-2017, Reg 18997849, Basin Payweight 1682 x WC Rose 466 019, sold to Josh Nixon Alzada, Montana.

Lot 59 at 13,000, WCF COUNTDOWN 752, Dob 2-28-2017, Reg 19002801, Connealy Countdown x WC Blackcap 442 2154, sold to Schauer Angus, Faith, South Dakota.

Lot 44 at $12,750, WCF PRIMETIME 7170, Dob 3-9-2017, Reg 118993455, Connealy Guinness x WC prim Lassie 406 G69 sold to Nick Klintworth, Moorefield, Nebraska.

Lot 2 at $12,500, WCF PAYPOWER 7194, Dob 3-11-2017, Reg 18997848, Basin Payweight 1682 x WC Black Pride 4237 7140, sold to Josh Nixon, Alzada, Montana.