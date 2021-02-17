Durbin Creek Ranch: Cattle for Commercial Cowmen from Commercial Cowmen

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Location: Big Horn Basin Livestock, Worland, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

98 registered two-year-old Hereford Bulls – $5,149

311 commercial open Heifers – $1,003

The Agar family of Durbin Creek Ranch produce cattle that thrive in adverse conditions. They were left outside to develop in a large pasture. All bulls were PAP tested for high altitude, as well as for tenderness.

The Agar family has purchased many of their bull customers’ calves, allowing them to collect feedlot and carcass data on large groups of Durbin Creek bred calves. The 2020 cattle gained 4 pounds a day, with finish weights over 1,600 pounds. Their choice and prime carcasses hit the 90th percentile. The auction barn was packed with bidders hoping to take home some of these bulls.

Top Selling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 26: $12,500 to Basin, Wyoming – THM 10Y Imperial 4110 ET x DCR Koot 722.

Lot 17: $12,000 to Basin, Wyoming – Hills-Galore 44Z Resolute 128D x DCR 713 Iconic 312.

Lot 91: $12,000 to Basin, Wyoming – DCR 713 Kootenay 247 x Anchor 44U.

Lot 8: $8,500 to Belle Fourche, South Dakota – NJW 78P 88X Cowboss 199B x Churchill Manhattan 428B ET.

Lot 1: $7,500 to Woonsocket, South Dakota – NJW 78P 88X Cowboss 199B x Churchill Manhattan 428B ET.

Lot 20: $7,500 to Ten Sleep, Wyoming – Hills-Galore 44Z Resolute 128D x NJW 12E 4037 Duration 136X.

Caleb Dacar of Muleshoe Ranch, Belle Fourche, bought Lot 10.



Rylee Agar, age 13, won the Black Hills Youth Day Livestock Judging Competition on Feb. 6, 2021.

