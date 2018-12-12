Dvorak Herefords Female Sale
December 12, 2018
TSLN Rep: Chris Effling
Date of Sale: Dec. 5, 2018
Location: at the Ranch, Pickstown, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages
88 Bred Cows – $2,311
5 Bred Heifers – $3,100
10 Open Heifers – $2,355
21 Embryos $305
1 Flush $1,500
103 lots $2,354
Sale Highlights
Top Bred Mature Cows
Lot 109 at $4,500, DVOR 2025 380 Sensation 610D, Dob 2-24-2016, Reg 43683630, sold to Heslep Concrete Company Cabot, Arkansas.
Lot 16 at $4,000, DVOR 468Z 214Z Duchess 6002 ET, Dob 3-3-2016, Reg 43691073, sold to Hansmeier & Sons, Bristol, South Dakota.
Top Bred Heifers
Lot 1a at $3,500, DVOR P606 159P Oralee 90 ET, Dob 3-10-2017, sold to Jeff Vandewal, Brentford, South Dakota.
Lot 48 at $3,500, Roudy 554 4230 Lizzy 7261 ET, Dob 5-2-2017, sold to Tyler Wollmuth Bismarck, North Dakota
Top Open Heifers
Lot 15 at $5,000, DVOR 554 214Z Lady Zen 827 F, Dob 2-27-2018, sold to Gerlach Herefords Stickney, South Dakota.