Eagle Pass Ranch Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

March 21, 2018

Location: at the Ranch Highmore,SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

105 Balancer Bulls averaged $3,885

Recommended Stories For You

41 Angus Bulls averaged $3,311

37 Sim-Angus Bulls averaged $4,445

20 Red Angus Bulls averaged $3,825

Balancer Bulls

Lot 144 at $10,500 EGL ENTERPRIZE E080 Dob 2-17-2017, H2R Profitbuilde B403 x EGL Phoenix t029, sold to Raile Gelbvieh St Francis, KS

Lot 62 at $9,750 EGL ECHELON E065 Dob 2-2-2017, FGL Lock and Load X415 x JRL MS LOU 207723, sold to Alta Genetics Watertown, WI

Lot 64 at $9,000 EGL ECHELON E066 Dob 2-4-2017, EGL Lock and Load X415 x MS Lou 207723, sold to Hamilton Farms Hitchcock,SD

Red Angus Bulls

Lot 215 at $9,500 EGL EXPO E7194 Dob 2-10-2017, Red U-2 Rif1213C x TJS Sarabel A174, sold to Griswold Cattle Stillwater,OK

Angus Bulls

Lot 234 at $9,500 EGL EXPRESS 7042 Dob 2-2-2017, TCA Visionary 158 x SAV Madame Pride 4529,sold to Schurrtop Ranch Farnham, NE

Gelbvieh Bulls

Lot 156 at $8,500 EGL ENCORE E7166 Dob 1-27-2017, Danell TD chico Loco 28y x GRU Ms Astro 298Z, sold to Green hills Gelbvieh Mt Ulla, ND

Sim-Angus Bulls

Lot 182 at $8,500 EGL ENDEAVOR 08E Dob 2-19-2017, Hook's Beacon 56B x EGL Ms Frontuer 4087, sold to D Bar C Ranch Belgrade, MT