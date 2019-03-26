Eagle Pass Ranch Spring Bull and Maternal Edge™ Female Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling

Date: Feb. 18, 2019

Location: at the ranch near Highmore, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

81 Black Balancer and Gelbvieh bulls: $4,515

70 Black SimAngus and Simmental bulls: $6,096

14 Red Balancer and Gelbvieh bulls: $3,786

12 Red Angus bulls: $5,333

24 Fall Angus and Hybrid bulls: $4,052

14 Bred Heifers: $2,514

145 Commercial Bred Heifers: $1,765

204 total bulls: $4,937

The whole crew at Eagle Pass Ranch presented an outstanding set of bulls and heifers for their annual production sale. This was a fantastic sale, with a huge crowd, and many bidders buying several bulls. Eagle Pass Ranch furnished the whole crowd with a delicious steak dinner before the sale.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 94 for $85,000, EGL Firesteel 103F (G A R Sure Fire x MR NLC Upgrade U8676), sold to Lazy C Diamond Simmental Ranch – Kintyre, North Dakota, C Diamond Ranch – Dawson, North Dakota, Hook Farms – Tracy, Minnesota, Clear Springs Cattle Company – Starbuck, Minnesota, Schooley Cattle – Bloomfield, Iowa, and J/C Simmentals – Clare, Michigan (Black SimAngus).

Lot 100 for $19,000, EGL Firesteel 116F (G A R Sure Fire x MR NLC Upgrade U8676), sold to Gibbs Farms – Ranburne, Alabama (Black SimAngus).

Lot 101 for $12,500, EGL Firesteel 111F (G A R Sure Fire x MR NLC Upgrade U8676), sold to All Beef and ABS Global – DeForest, Wisconsin (Black SimAngus).

Lot 102 for $12,500, EGL Firesteel 115F (G A R Sure Fire x MR NLC Upgrade U867), sold to Hamilton Farms – Hitchcock, South Dakota (Black SimAngus).

Lot 98 for $12,000, EGL Firesteel 110F (G A R Sure Fire x MR NLC Upgrade U8676), sold to Werning Cattle Company – Emery, South Dakota (Black SimAngus).

Lot 1 for $11,000, EGL Forum F412 (EGL Game Changer D136 x Wingman 639T), sold to Robert and Jeremy Haselhorst – Mansfield, South Dakota (Black Balancer).