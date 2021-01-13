Edgar Brother Angus 2-year-Old Bull sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Jan. 11, 2021
Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
37 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,407
Sale Highlights
Lot 227 at $8,500, EB Universal 219 of MW, Dob 1-11-2019, Reg 19609865, SAV Universal 4038 x MW Poweress 42 531×438, sold to Kraig Jackson, Zell. SD.
Lot 234 at $7,250 EB Rainmaker 4404 U7101, Dob 1-1-2019, Reg 19483702, Basin Rainmaker 4404 x MB Blackcap Empress U7101, sold to Jim Wilkinson, Reva, SD.
Lot 236 at $7,000, EB Platinum T689, Dob 3-14-2019, Reg 19479344, EB Platinum 8K101 x EB Bell T68, sold to John Kari, Bison.
Lot 214 at $7,000, EB Priority R454 T6111, Dob 2-3-2019, Reg 19479275 Priority R454. x 5E Princess T6111, sold to John Kari, Bison, SD.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User