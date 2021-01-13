 Edgar Brother Angus 2-year-Old Bull sale | TSLN.com
Edgar Brother Angus 2-year-Old Bull sale

Production Sale Reports

Carrie Stadheim
  

 

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 11, 2021

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

37 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,407

Sale Highlights

Lot 227 at $8,500, EB Universal 219 of MW, Dob 1-11-2019, Reg 19609865, SAV Universal 4038 x MW Poweress 42 531×438, sold to Kraig Jackson, Zell. SD.

Lot 234 at $7,250 EB Rainmaker 4404 U7101, Dob 1-1-2019, Reg 19483702, Basin Rainmaker 4404 x MB Blackcap Empress U7101, sold to Jim Wilkinson, Reva, SD.

Lot 236 at $7,000, EB Platinum T689, Dob 3-14-2019, Reg 19479344, EB Platinum 8K101 x EB Bell T68, sold to John Kari, Bison.

Lot 214 at $7,000, EB Priority R454 T6111, Dob 2-3-2019, Reg 19479275 Priority R454. x 5E Princess T6111, sold to John Kari, Bison, SD.

Faith Livestock hosted a big crowd for the Edgar Brothers' sale.

