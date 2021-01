Edgar Brothers 43rd Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 25, 2021

Location: at the Ranch, Rockham, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

143 Angus Bulls – $5,449

14 Registered Open Heifers – $1,542

130 Commercial Angus Open Heifers – $1,161

39 commercial Bred Heifers – $2,100

28 Black Baldie Open Heifers – $1,150

The Edgar family and crew had a great day for their 43rd annual Bull & Female Sale. A very large crowd on bleachers proved they were there to bid on a very nice set of black Angus bulls and females.

Sale Highlights

Lot 80, $24,000, EB Black Onyx 82, Dob 1- 15, 2020, Reg 19741556 QHF WWA Black Onyx 5Q11 x KCF Bennett The Rock A473, Mangen Angus, Broadus, MT.

Lot 1, $13,500, Eb Teddy S574, Dob 1 -25, 2020, Reg 19730787, EB Teddy x 5E Right Answer Y105 N160, John Haefner, Mound City, SD.

Lot 29, $13,500, EB President 300 of MW 315, Dob 1-21, 2020, Reg 19869569, SAV President 6847 x MW Montana 531 ND X 040, Richard Angus, Belfield, ND.

Lot 14, $12,500, Eb Ten Bears U7148, Dob 1- 1, 2020, Reg 19730832, EB Ten X 3175 x SAV Regard 4863, Mangen Angus, Broadus, MT,

Lot 72, $12,500, EB Rampage 200 of MW 742, Dob 1-22, 2020, Reg 19868718, Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36 x SAV Universal 4038, Joseph Angus, Winner, SD.