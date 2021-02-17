Ekstrum Simmentals Annual Bull Sale

Date: February 13, 2021

Sale Location: At the Ranch, 5 miles South of Kimball, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Average:

42 yearling Simmental bulls – $4,887

On a brisk February day with the temperature fighting to rise above zero, the Ekstrums held their 2021 annual bull sale. Colonel Justin Tupper of St. Onge, South Dakota kept the crowd entertained as he auctioned 42 bulls averaging nearly $4,900.

The top two selling bulls, Lots two and thirty-three, went to David Remmick of Robinson, North Dakota and had a price tags of $9,250 and $8,500 respectively. Both were red calves with lot two being a son of SVS Brooks 834F that had an actual weaning weight of 848 pounds. Lot thirty-three was a son of MRL Capone 130B and had an actual weaning weight of 834 pounds.

The top ten bulls averaged $6,850, and volume buyers at the auction included Robert and Janet Bosworth from Plankinton, South Dakota that purchased four of the Ekstrum bulls averaging just over $5,300.

Jim and Jay Benda inspect the bulls.



Robert, Janet and Mason Bosworth.

