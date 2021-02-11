Ellingson Angus Real World Genetics Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 6, 2021

Location: at the Ranch St. Anthony, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins and Ty Thompson

Averages:

299 Angus Bulls – $10,207

Pick of the Cowherd

Lot 312 sold for $40,000 to Hoffman Ranch Nebraska

COMMERCIAL FEMALES

744 Commercial Heifer Calves – Avg. $1,233

317 Commercial Bred Heifers – Avg. $1,801

23 3-Year-Old Commercial Cows – Avg. $2,150

What a great sale day for the Ellingson family and crew.

Top-Selling Bull: Lot 1, Ellingson Rider Pride 0285, a March 4, 2020, son of Ellingson Rider Pride 7282 and EA Bells Girl 7617, sold for $80,000 to Katus Ranch of South Dakota and Berran Brothers of Kanas.

Second High-Selling Bull: Lot 41, Ellingson Three Rivers 0170, a Feb. 25, 2020, son of Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 and EA Miss Blackbird 5054, sold for $65,000 to Square B Ranch of Missouri, Mohnen Angus of South Dakota, Spinelli Ranches of Texas and DBL, Inc., of Nebraska.

Third High-Selling Bull: Lot 33, Ellingson Three Rivers 0262, a March 2, 2020, son of Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 and EA Primrose 5083, sold for $42,500 to Alta Genetics of Alberta, Canada.

Fourth High-Selling Bull: Lot 35, Ellingson Three Rivers 0052, a Feb. 19, 2020, son of Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 and EA Blackcap 4053, sold for $40,000 to Peak Dot Ranch of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Fifth High-Selling Bull (Tie): Lot 3, Ellingson Rider Pride 0440, a March 21, 2020, son of Ellingson Rider Pride 7282 and EA Madame Pride 4106, sold for $35,000 to Spring Ranch of Nevada.

Fifth High-Selling Bull (Tie): Lot 117, Ellingson Homegrown 0121, a Feb. 23, 2020, son of Ellingson Homegrown 6035 and EA Blackbird 8492, sold for $35,000 to Lunds B Bar Angus of Montana.

J W and Alisha Froelich

