Ellingson Angus “Real-World Genetics” Production Sale

Date: Feb. 3, 2018

Location: At the Ranch, St. Anthony, N.D.

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

186 Registered Angus Bulls: $10,203

34 Registered Angus Yearling Heifers: $5,380

Recommended Stories For You

439 Commercial Angus Yearling Heifers: $1,251

79 Commercial Angus and Baldy Bred Heifers: $1,877

Bulls:

The high-selling bull was Lot 3, Ellingson Roughrider 7282 (#AAA 18899063). The March 5, 2017, son of Ellingson Roughrider 4202 and EA Queen Dolly 3246, an Ellingson Bandwagon 1053 dam, sold to Wright Cattle of Richmond, Mo., and Peak Dot Ranch of Wood Mountain, Saskatchewan, Canada, for $110,000.

The second high-selling bull was Lot 81, Ellingson Authorize 7057 (#AAA 18899092). The Feb. 20, 2017, son of Koupal Advance 28 and EA Emblynette 5169, an Ellingson Identity 9104 daughter, sold to ABS Global of De Forest, Wisc., for $77,500.

The third high-selling bull was Lot 2, Ellingson Frontiersman 7132 (#AAA 18899119). The Feb. 23, 2017, son of Ellingson Roughrider 4202 and EA Primrose 9155, an SAV Final Answer 0035 dam, sold to Van Zee Cattle Company of Sioux Center, Iowa, for $30,000.

The fourth high-selling bull was Lot 40, Ellingson Practical 7038 (#AAA 18899044). The Feb. 19, 2017, son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 and EA Bells Girl 2181, a Sitz Upward 307R dam, sold to Potts Brothers Angus of Jefferson, Ga., for $29,000.

The fifth high-selling bull was Lot 1, Ellingson Roughrider 7256 (#AAA 18899073). The March 3, 2017, son of Ellingson Roughrider 4202 and EA Madame Pride 4106, a Koupal Advance 28 dam, sold to Arntzen Angus of Hilger, Mont., for $25,000.

The sixth high-selling bull was Lot 44, Ellingson Progressive 7170 (#AAA 18899013). The Feb. 25, 2017, son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 and EA Blacklass 5025, an SAV Resource 1441 dam, sold to Katus X7 Ranch of Watauga, S.D., for $21,000.

The seventh high-selling bull was Lot 10, Ellingson Theodore 7159 (#AAA 18899134). The Feb. 25, 2017, son of Ellingson Roughrider 4202 and EA Blackbird 0038, an LT Territory 5824 of EA dam, sold to Brenner Angus of Carson, N.D., for $20,000.

The eighth high-selling bull was Lot 103, Ellingson 797 Juneau 7121 (#AAA 18843650). The Feb. 23, 2017, son of Koupal Juneau 797 and EA Blacklass 8914, an LT Curve Bender 4810 of EA dam, sold to 12 Star Ranch of Gramercy, La., for $19,000.

The ninth high-selling bulls sold for $18,000 each. The first was Lot 12, Ellingson Badlands 7146 (#AAA 18899123). The Feb. 24, 2017, son of Ellingson Roughrider 4202 and EA Emblynette 9184, an SAV Net Worth 4200 dam, sold to Rhett Abernathy of Lander, Wyo. The other was Lot 125, Ellingson Transcend 7267 (#AAA 18899042). The March 4, 2017, son of Ellingson Transcend 5212 and EA Emblynette 2159, a Sitz Upward 307R dam, sold to Wright Cattle of Richmond, Mo.

The 10th high-selling bull was Lot 56, Ellingson Remedy 6452 (#AAA 18647535). The Aug. 10, 2016, son of CTS Remedy 1T01 and EA Blanche 7921, a Mohnen Pioneer 1945 dam, sold to Brooking Angus Ranch of Radville, Saskatchewan, Canada, for $17,500.

Females:

The high-selling registered yearling heifer was Lot 194, EA Emblynette 7599 (#AAA 18919972), a Feb. 27, 2017, daughter of SAC Conversation and EA Emblynette 4145, a Connealy Earnan 076E dam. She sold to Rust Mountain View Ranch of Mercer, N.D., for $20,000.

The second high-selling registered yearling heifer was Lot 195, EA Emblynette 7480 (#AAA 18897209), an April 12, 2017, daughter of Ellingson Accelerate 5264 and EA Emblynette 5162, an SAV Resource 1441 dam. She sold to 12 Star Ranch of Gramercy, La., for $14,000.

The third high-selling registered yearling heifer was Lot 201, EA Queen 7072 (#AAA 18822728), a Feb. 21, 2017, daughter of Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36 and EA Queen 3325, an Ellingson Plateau 1155 daughter. She sold to Rhett Abernathy of Lander, Wyo., for $11,000.

The fourth high-selling registered yearling heifer was Lot 202, EA Blackcap 7032 (#AAA 18817738), a Feb. 19, 2017, daughter of S Powerpoint WS 5503 and EA Blackcap 3225, a Connealy Earnan 076E daughter. She sold to Sam Knapp of Bloomfield, Iowa, for $10,000.

The fifth high-selling registered yearling heifer was Lot 227, EA Lassie 7078 (#AAA 18817706), a Feb. 21, 2017, daughter of SAV Resource 1441 and EA Lassie 1211, a Benfield Substance 8506 daughter. She sold to Kent Brown of Rickman, Tenn., for $8,500.

The top-selling draft of commercial open heifers was consigned by Ellingson Angus customer Prairie Diamond Ranch of Hebron and Richardton, N.D. The heifers sold to Jerry Schmidt of Driscoll, N.D., for $1,350 each.

The top-selling draft of commercial bred heifers was consigned by Ellingson Angus customer Katus X7 Ranch of Watauga, S.D. The heifers sold to Gary Siverson of Bismarck, N.D., for $1,960 each.

Ellingson Angus is a fourth-generation Angus operation owned by Chad and Julie Ellingson and their children, Stetson, Jameson, Sierra, Medora and Sheridan, of St. Anthony, N.D.