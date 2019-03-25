Evenson Angus 39th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 21, 2019

Location: Lemmon Livestock Auction, Lemmon, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

58 yearling Angus bulls – $4,172

44 fall yearling Angus bulls – $4,625

Great day for Evenson Angus. Bill & Elnora Evenson, along with Wally and son Rodney had the bulls in excellent condition for the sale. This was the most uniform set of bulls Evenson Angus has brought to town for their annual bull sale and the bulls were very well-accepted by the large crowd of buyers on hand.

Top Selling bulls include:

Lot 865, Evenson Cowboy Up 865, a 2/18 son of HA Cowboy Up 5405 that had a weaning weight of 780 pounds, yearling weight of 1472 pounds, sold to Dale Bilyeu, Ballantine, Montana for $11,000.

Lot 868, Evenson Cowboy Up 868, a 2/18 son of Cowboy Up with EPD's of calving ease direct 8, birth weight 2.9, weaning weight 89, milk 30,and yearling weight 156, sold to Schelske Angus, Virgil, South Dakota for $9,500.

The top selling fall bull was lot 7421, Evenson Acclaim 7421, an 8/17 son of Jinda Acclaim that had a weaning weight of 887 and EPD's of calving ease direct 5, birth weight 1.3, weaning weight 81, milk 29, yearling weight 147, sold to Dan Engraf, Hettinger, North Dakota for $8,500.

Three bulls sold at $9,000 each.

Lot 821, Evenson Prime Cut 821, a 2/18 son of HA Prime Cut, sold to Tracy Martin, Center, North Dakota.

Lot 825, Evenson Top Cut 825 is a 2/18 son of Bruns Top Cut 373, sold to Frey Angus, Granville, North Dakota.

Lot 864, Evenson Forefront 864, a 2/18 son of LT Forefront 6088, sold to Dave Sandowsky, Manning, North Dakota.